a month ago
BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees
June 27, 2017 / 11:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd

* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m

* Government made a regulation which will result in a reduction in licence fee paid by Australia's commercial Free To Air television broadcasters

* ‍Sees reduction in licence fees accrued by Nine in FY17 and paid in FY18 of approximately $33m​

* According to government's regulation licence fee paid by Australia's commercial Free To Air television broadcasters reduced from 3.375% to 0% for fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

