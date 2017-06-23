BRIEF-Nine Express says Co and Riches Depot Securities entered into placing agreement

June 23 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd:

* Company and placing agent Riches Depot Securities Co. entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds to be received by co from placing will amount to approximately hk$115.99 million

* Riches Depot Securities Co to place, on a best efforts basis, up to 494.2 million placing shares

* Intends that about hk$15.50 million of net proceeds be used to repay interest expense for us$20.00 million guaranteed secured notes due Jan 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: