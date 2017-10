Sept 18(Reuters) - Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd

* Says co’s Ningbo-based wholly owned unit received three patent licenses (No. ZL201620550668.8, No. ZL201620558983.5 and No. ZL201620556752.0), regarding anastomat products

* Patents valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XmdDXJ

