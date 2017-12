Dec 1(Reuters) - Ningbo GQY Video & Telecom Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 30 million yuan in a Shenzhen-based video technology firm (target firm), which is mainly engaged in LED high-definition small spacing visual display&control system based on point-by-point correction technique

* Says co will hold 30 percent stake in target firm after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yKrvBK

