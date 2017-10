Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic MOU with Alibaba (China) Co Ltd on areas including branding, online retail sales and big data

* Says it expects to reach target of 3.0 billion yuan ($456.38 million) for online retail sales in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fAGt84

($1 = 6.5735 Chinese yuan renminbi)