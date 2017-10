Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned Ningbo-based mobile underpan technology subsidiary

* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after transaction

* Says the implementation main body of the automobile electronic vacuum pump project will be changed to the company from the subsidiary after the merger

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gCzVij

