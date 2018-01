Jan 1 (Reuters) - Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH TWO COMPANIES, WHICH HAVE ALLOWED IT TO EXEMPT DEBTS WORTH 112 MILLION YUAN ($17.21 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Clb07a Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)