Jan 10 (Reuters) - Colopl Inc

* Says Nintendo Co Ltd has filed a lawsuit again the company, claiming compensation of 4.4 billion yen and the relevant delay damages, for patent infringement, on Dec. 22, 2017

* Says Nintendo Co Ltd requested the co to stop providing the service related to the application

