2 months ago
BRIEF-Niobay provides update on exploration permit application at James Bay Niobium project
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Niobay provides update on exploration permit application at James Bay Niobium project

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Niobay Metals Inc:

* Niobay metals provides an update on the exploration permit application at the James Bay Niobium project

* Informed by ministry, application for an exploration permit on James Bay Niobium project will remain on temporary hold for now

* To continue holding discussions with local community members, government officials, to maintain efforts to engage with MCFN leadership

* Despite a number of requests, leadership of Moose Cree First Nation has to this day refused to open a dialogue with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

