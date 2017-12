Dec 18(Reuters) - Nippon Building Fund Inc

* Says it plans to acquire two assets for 82.3 billion yen in total and to sell three assets for 92.7 billion yen in total

* Transaction date on March 30, 2018, Dec. 26 and Dec. 20 respectively

