BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT says unit prices

July 31 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit (31.61 billion yen in total) and the issue price of 227,850 yen per unit (32.68 billion yen in total), through public offering

* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit(1.58 billion yen in total), through private placement

* The previous plan was disclosed on July 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rud7jw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)