BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT to issue unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen in total

June 8 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc

* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2021 and coupon rate 0.18 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 4th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 1.5 billion yen

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2023 and coupon rate 0.28 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2.5 billion yen

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 6th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2032 and coupon rate 0.86 percent per annum

* Subscription date on June 8 and payment date on June 15

* Proceeds will be used for loan payment

