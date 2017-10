Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nippon Rad Inc

* Says it plans to sell all 86.6 percent stake (3,820 shares)in unit ARENA-FX Co., Ltd. to Excite Japan Co., Ltd on Sept. 28, for 129.9 million yen

* Says ARENA-FX is mainly engaged in foreign exchange related business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yKMZ51

