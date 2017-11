Nov 24 (Reuters) - NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA :

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY EUR 755,833 AND ISSUE OF 2.5 MILLION NEW SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH

* SAYS ITS SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO EUR 88.2 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 294 MILLION SHARES Source text: bit.ly/2mX1gbX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)