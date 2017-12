BRIEF-Nisource Says Reaffirming 2017 Adjusted Net Operating Earnings Guidance Of $1.17 To $1.20 Per Share

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc:

* NISOURCE SAYS REAFFIRMING 2017 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.17 TO $1.20 PER SHARE AND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF $1.6 BILLION TO $1.7 BILLION

* NISOURCE - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GROW NET OPERATING. EARNINGS PER SHARE AND DIVIDEND AT 5 TO 7 PERCENT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2020

* NISOURCE - REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE OF 2018 NON-GAAP NET OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.26 TO $1.32/SHARE & CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF $1.7 TO $1.8 BILLION

* NISOURCE - ALSO CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INVEST $1.6 TO $1.8 BILLION IN UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS THROUGH 2020

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: