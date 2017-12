Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday:

* NOV CHINA VEHICLE SALES +21.8 PERCENT Y/Y, VERSUS +18.2 PERCENT IN OCT

* JAN-NOV CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PERCENT Y/Y, VERSUS +9.3 PERCENT A YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)