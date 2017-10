Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nitesh Estates Ltd:

* Says approved re-appointment of nitesh shetty as chairman and managing director ‍​

* June quarter loss 133 million rupees versus profit 22.7 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 154.3 million rupees versus 1.44 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2xniR0c Further company coverage: