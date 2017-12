Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd :

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO SELL/TRANSFER/DIVEST ALL OR PART OF STAKE IN UNIT NITIN VENTURES FZE U.A.E

* NITIN FIRE PROTECTION INDUSTRIES - GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO SELL/TRANSFER/DIVEST ALL OR PART OF 40 PERCENT STAKE IN WORTHINGTON NITIN CYLINDERS