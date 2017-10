Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd

* Says to consider sale/divestment of 40 percent stake in Worthington Nitin Cylinders ‍​

* Says to ‍consider fund raising by issuance of securities upto 5 billion rupees‍​

* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of co ‍​

* Says to consider sale/divestment of partial or entire stake in Nitin Ventures FZE ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2yVX54I Further company coverage: