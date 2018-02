Jan 31 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd:

* GABS ACQUISITION WERE FULFILLED OR, TO EXTENT APPLICABLE, WAIVED ON 30 JAN 2018 AND THAT GABS ACQUISITION WILL, ACCORDINGLY, BE IMPLEMENTED​

* ‍GABS ACQUISITION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)