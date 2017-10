Sept 13 (Reuters) - NL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS:

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, NLFI WILL HAVE FULLY DIVESTED ITS STAKE IN A.S.R.

* NLFI ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO SELL ITS REMAINING 30.15 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ASR NEDERLAND, REPRESENTING ABOUT 20.5% OF CAPITAL‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)