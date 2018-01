Jan 4 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF MINORITY STAKES IN FAKIH IVF AND AS SALAMA HOSPITAL​

* ACQUIRED OUTSTANDING MINORITY STAKES IN FAKIH IVF AND AS SALAMA HOSPITAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF C. $218 MILLION​

* ACQUIRED OUTSTANDING 49% MINORITY STAKE IN FAKIH IVF AT APPROXIMATELY SAME ENTERPRISE VALUE AS ORIGINAL ACQUISITION COST SET IN 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)