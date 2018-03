March 1 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd:

* SAYS FIXES PRICE OF LUMP ORE AT 3000 RUPEES PER TON W.E.F MARCH 1‍​

* FIXES PRICES OF IRON ORE UNDER FINES AT 2,660 RUPEES PER TON FROM MARCH 1 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2FGx0I5 Further company coverage: