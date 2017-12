BRIEF-NN Group ‍Announces Cost Reduction Target Of Approximately 350 Million Euros By 2020​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* ‍COST REDUCTION TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 350 MILLION BY 2020​

* ‍TARGET ANNUAL OPERATING RESULT BEFORE TAX OF ONGOING BUSINESS GROWTH RATE ON AVERAGE OF 5-7% IN MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍EXPECT OVER TIME TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW IN A RANGE AROUND NET OPERATING RESULT OF ONGOING BUSINESS​

* ‍CAPITAL FRAMEWORK AND DIVIDEND POLICY REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍INTEGRATION OF DELTA LLOYD TO BE COMPLETED BY 2020, WITH LEGAL MERGERS COMPLETED BY 2019​

* SEES ‍ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE BASE FOR UNITS IN SCOPE OF INTEGRATION TO EUR 1,675 MILLION BY END OF 2020​

* ‍DELTA LLOYD TRANSACTION SHOULD BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2018​