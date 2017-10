Oct 4 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* HAS PRICED ITS INAUGURAL EUR 500 MILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BONDS

* BONDS HAVE A TENOR OF 7 YEARS AND A FIXED COUPON OF 0.5%

* COVERED BONDS ARE BACKED BY DUTCH PRIME RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS, RATED AAA BY STANDARD & POOR'S AND TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM