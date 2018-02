BRIEF-NN Group Q4 Operating Income Of Ongoing Business Up At 345 Million Euros

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* NN GROUP REPORTS 4Q17 AND 2017 RESULTS

* 4Q17 OPERATING RESULT OF ONGOING BUSINESS OF EUR 345 MILLION, UP 22.3% FROM 4Q16

* FINAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.04 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* IN REUTERS POLL: Q4 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 202 PERCENT

* IN REUTERS POLL: Q4 NET RESULT EUR 457 MILLION; Q4 OPERATING RESULT ONGOING BUSINESS EUR 370 MILLION

* 4Q17 NET RESULT INCREASED TO EUR 700 MILLION FROM EUR 148 MILLION IN 4Q16, MAINLY DRIVEN BY HIGHER CAPITAL GAINS

* ROBUST COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM: Q4 APE AT INSURANCE BUSINESSES UP 35.1% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES COMPARED WITH 4Q16‍​

* IN 2017 OUR SOLVENCY II RATIO AND CASH CAPITAL POSITION REMAIN ROBUST, AT 199% AND EUR 1,434 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* Q4 NEW SALES LIFE INSURANCE (APE) EUR ‍​377 MILLION VERSUS EUR 298 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DELTA LLOYD: LOWERED COST BASE OF UNITS IN SCOPE OF INTEGRATION BY EUR 133 MILLION IN 2017