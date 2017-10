BRIEF-NN Group sells preference shares Unilever‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.

* NN GROUP SELLS PREFERENCE SHARES UNILEVER‍​

* UNILEVER INTENDS TO LAUNCH, AND TO TENDER ALL PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP

* PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP REPRESENT A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 295 MILLION AND 11.4% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN UNILEVER ‍​

* IFRS CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED AFTER SETTLEMENT OF THE TRANSACTION, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN Q4 OF 2017

* ORDINARY SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V. HELD BY NN GROUP ARE UNAFFECTED BY THIS TRANSACTION‍​