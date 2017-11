Nov 1 (Reuters) - NN Inc

* NN, inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $148.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $150.4 million

* NN Inc says ‍on a gaap basis, income from operations for q3 of 2017 was $6.3 million, compared to $13.0 million for same period in 2016​

* NN Inc says ‍adjusted income from operations for q3 of 2017 was $15.4 million, compared to $19.9 million for same period in 2016.​