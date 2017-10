BRIEF-NNIT sees now 2017 oper. profit margin of c.9 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* SETTLES AN ARBITRATION WITH A PUBLIC CUSTOMER AND CHANGES OUTLOOK FOR 2017

* ‍MAKES A ONE-TIME REVENUE REVERSAL OF DKK 33 MILLION IMPACTING OPERATING PROFIT NEGATIVELY BY DKK 33M.​

* ‍EXPECTED REVENUE GROWTH IS NARROWED TO 4-6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES (PREVIOUSLY 4-8%)​

* ‍EXPECTED ORGANIC GROWTH IS NARROWED TO 1-3% (PREVIOUSLY 1-5%)​

* ‍EXPECTED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IS LOWERED TO AROUND 9% (PREVIOUSLY AROUND 10%) DUE TO SETTLEMENT​