BRIEF-Noah Holdings Q4 Revenue Rises 11.7 Pct

March 6 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd:

* NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11.7 PERCENT TO RMB 722.1 MILLION

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOAH SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED ADS FOR Q4 2017 WAS RMB 2.72

* NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOAH SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED ADS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS RMB 3.12

* ESTIMATES NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOAH SHAREHOLDERS FOR FY 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF RMB 1 BILLION TO RMB 1.05 BILLION