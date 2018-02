Feb 14 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 BY WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - ‍REDEMPTION DATE FOR NOTES IS FEBRUARY 20, 2018​

* NOBLE CORP- ON BEHALF UNITS, ISSUERS TO REDEEM ENTIRE REMAINING OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.50% SENIOR NOTES AT REDEMPTION PRICE OF 105.512% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: