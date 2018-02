Feb 21 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 REVENUE $330 MILLION

* ‍Q4 TOTAL AVERAGE RIG UTILIZATION 58 PERCENT VERSUS 62 PERCENT LAST YEAR ​

* NOBLE CORPORATION - IN QUARTER, RECORDED NON-CASH GAINS TOTALING $121 MILLION RESULTED FROM RECALCULATION OF DEFERRED TAXES, INTERNAL REORGANIZATION STEPS

* ‍CONTRACT BACKLOG SUSTAINED AT ABOUT $3 BILLION AT QUARTER END​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.33, REVENUE VIEW $282.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: