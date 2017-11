BRIEF-Noble Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble Corporation Plc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $266 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.36 excluding items

* Noble Corporation Plc - qtrly total average dayrate ‍$168,127​ versus $238,869 last year

* Noble Corporation Plc - ‍contract backlog totaled approximately $3.2 billion at September 30, 2017​

* Noble Corporation Plc - qtrly total average rig utilization ‍60%​ versus 59% last year

* Noble Corp-current contract backlog of $3.2 billion is expected to provide revenues in 2018 that exceed $860 million & revenues of over $700 million in 2019​

* Noble Corporation Plc - ‍current expectation for 2018 is to generate positive free cash flow​