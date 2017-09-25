FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Noble energy updates third quarter 2017 guidance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Noble energy updates third quarter 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* Noble energy updates third quarter 2017 guidance, raising sales volumes while maintaining capital expenditure estimates

* Says sees Gulf of Mexico sales volumes for Q3 at high end of original guidance, reflecting strong field,facility performance,limited hurricane impacts​

* Says ‍impact to production and operations, as a result of Q3 hurricanes, was limited & primarily related to third-party downstream issues​

* Says ‍Q4 2017 guidance is unchanged from prior expectations​‍​

* Says capital expenditures for Q3 have been maintained within original range of $625 to $725 million

* Says ‍sales volumes for Q3 have been raised to range between 352 and 358 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Says ‍total company oil volumes are increased to 126 - 130 thousand barrels per day for Q3​

* Says ‍combined Wells Ranch and East Pony volumes are anticipated higher by more than 10 percent from q2 to q3 of 2017​

* Says co is reaffirming its prior outlook of 40 % u.s. Onshore oil growth from q1 to q4 of 2017

* Says increase in Q3 expected volumes raises full year 2017 sales volumes to range between 342 and 352 mboe/d

* Says ‍natural gas volumes are anticipated higher at 965 - 990 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for Q3​

* Says ‍natural gas liquids (ngls) are expected between 63 and 65 mbbl/d for Q3

* Says in late September co identified minor modifications at Tamar Platform necessary to venting system, resulted in controlled full-field shut-down​​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $922.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:ID:nGNXOELNNa] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.