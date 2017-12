BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners Lp Announces Commencement Of Common Unit Offering

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners Lp:

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF COMMON UNIT OFFERING

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT 3.2 MILLION COMMON UNITS

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PART OF PURCHASE PRICE TO ACQUIRE SADDLE BUTTE ROCKIES MIDSTREAM

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BE TEMPORARILY USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP'S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY