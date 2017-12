Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd:

* APPROVED AN IN-PRINCIPLE CAPEX PROPOSAL OF 1.68 BILLION RUPEES - PHASE 2 FOR EXPANSION OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES FOR RUBBER CHEMICALS

* INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN THE ASSET TURNOVER RATIO OF 2:1

* CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 FY 2019-20