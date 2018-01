Jan 22 (Reuters) - Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd:

* CO FILED STATEMENT OF CLAIM AGAINST NOIDA BEFORE ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL TO ENFORCE CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS UNDER CONCESSION DEAL

* SAYS CO SEEKING AWARD OF COMPENSATION IN SETTLEMENT OF CLAIM FOR OVER 70 BILLION RUPEES