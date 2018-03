March 1 (Reuters) - NOKIA OYJ:

* NOKIA AND MARUBENI CORPORATION LAUNCH IOT SERVICES

* ‍COMPANIES SIGN MOU FOR PROVISION OF NOKIA WORLDWIDE IOT NETWORK GRID (WING) TO ENABLE DELIVERY OF LOCAL AND GLOBAL IOT SERVICES​

* ‍SOLUTION WILL BE BASED ON NOKIA’S WORLDWIDE IOT NETWORK GRID (WING)​

* ‍ENABLES MARUBENI TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IOT SERVICES TO ITS ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS ACROSS ITS FIVE BUSINESS GROUPS​