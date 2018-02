Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA AND T-MOBILE LEADING THE WAY WITH NATIONWIDE 5G MULTI-BAND NETWORK ROLLOUT ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

* SAYS ‍NOKIA 5G NETWORK SOLUTION TO BE DEPLOYED IN 600MHZ AND 28GHZ MMWAVE SPECTRUM THIS YEAR

* NOKIA WILL BEGIN BUILDING THE NETWORK DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, COMPLETING THE DEPLOYMENT DURING 2020​