BRIEF-Nokia To Buy Home Wi-Fi Firm Unium

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA TO BOLSTER HOME WI-FI PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF UNIUM

* SAYS ‍PLANNED PURCHASE OF PRIVATELY HELD UNIUM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 2018​

* SAYS ‍UNIUM, A US-BASED SOFTWARE COMPANY, SPECIALIZES IN SOLVING COMPLEX WIRELESS NETWORKING PROBLEMS FOR USE IN MISSION-CRITICAL AND RESIDENTIAL WI-FI APPLICATIONS​

* SAYS ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS NOKIA‘S END-TO-END, WHOLE-HOME WI-FI SOLUTION AND SUPPORTS NOKIA‘S STRATEGIC OBJECTIVE OF SOLVING WI-FI PROBLEMS IN THE HOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)