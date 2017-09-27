FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand
#Markets News
September 27, 2017 / 7:37 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nokia :

* To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​ Source text - Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be able to provide high-bandwidth services to its subscribers. Further company coverage:

