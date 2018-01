Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA CLOUD-NATIVE PACKET CORE SOLUTION SELECTED BY TELIA COMPANY TO DELIVER ENHANCED MOBILE BROADBAND AND MANAGE MOBILE NETWORK DATA DEMAND

* SAYS NOKIA SELECTED AS SOLE VENDOR FOR CLOUD PACKET CORE FOR TELIA COMPANY IN NORDICS AND BALTICS, COVERING SWEDEN, FINLAND, NORWAY, DENMARK, ESTONIA AND LITHUANIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)