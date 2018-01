BRIEF-Nokia wins Telenor deal for Norway, Sweden optical backbone network

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* ‍NOKIA TO REPLACE LEGACY OPTICAL CORE NETWORK CONNECTING 200 TELENOR NODES IN NORWAY AND SWEDEN​

* ‍ADVANCED NOKIA OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY PAVES WAY FOR SDN-READY DYNAMIC NETWORK CAPABILITIES​

* ‍MULTI-TERABIT CAPACITY WILL SUPPORT EVOLUTION TO 5G MOBILE, GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ONLINE VIDEO AND INTERNET USAGE, AND INCREASING USE OF CLOUD APPLICATIONS​

* ‍TELENOR HAS CHOSEN NOKIA AS ITS SOLE SUPPLIER FOR REPLACEMENT OF ITS LEGACY OPTICAL BACKBONE NETWORK​

* ‍NEW OPTICAL CORE NETWORK WILL PROVIDE MUCH-NEEDED BANDWIDTH CAPACITY IN NORWAY AND SWEDEN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)