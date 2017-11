Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa

* ‍Nokomis Capital LLC​ reports 9.9 percent stake in Sequans Communications as of Oct 30 - SEC filing

* ‍Nokomis Capital says purchased the shares of sequans communications on belief that the common stock, when purchased, was undervalued

* Nokomis Capital - also intend to discuss with sequans communications regarding capital allocation, operational improvements and strategic alternatives