February 13, 2018 / 8:47 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund says price of new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 137,474 yen per unit (18.15 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 133,125 yen per unit (17.57 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 133,125 yen per unit (up to 887.9 million yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MJAZ29

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

