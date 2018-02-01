BRIEF-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund to acquire properties for 29.82 bln yen and to issue new units

Feb 1(Reuters) - Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc

* Says it will acquire two properties on March 1 and 7 properties on April 2 respectively, for 29.82 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue 132,000 new units through public offering, with payment date on March 1

* Says it will issue 6,670 new units through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on March 19 and payment date on March 20

* Proceeds to be used as a apart of fund for the property acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ohT8K ; goo.gl/VpLeS8

