7 days ago
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance buys George Banco in 53.5mln pound cash deal

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc

* Acquisition of George Banco, 225 million pound term loan & rcf

* NSF has agreed to acquire George Banco for 53.5 million pounds in cash

* Completion is expected in September 2017 and the acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year following completion

* Has secured a new 175 million pound term loan facility, provided by group of institutional investors, led by alcentra limited

* Has also secured a new 35 million pound revolving credit facility ('rcf') provided by royal bank of scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

