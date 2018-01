BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance Net Loan Book, Customer Numbers Helped By New Agents Added

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance Plc:

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 NET LOAN BOOK HAD REACHED £148.5M (2016: £122.4M), AN INCREASE OF 21% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - REMAIN ON COURSE TO OPEN A FURTHER 12 NEW LOCATIONS DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018, INCREASING OUR NETWORK TO 65 BRANCHES

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - AT LOANS AT HOME, VALUE OF OUR NET LOAN BOOK AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS UP BY 53% TO £51.2M (2016: £33.4M)

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -NET LOAN BOOK DRIVEN IN LARGE PART BY ADDITION OF 442 NEW AGENTS THAT JOINED NETWORK DURING YEAR

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - ALSO HELPED TO DRIVE CUSTOMER NUMBERS THAT REACHED 104,100 AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (2016: 93,600)