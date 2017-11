BRIEF-Noodles & Co posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co

* Noodles & company announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $452 million to $458 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noodles & Co - sees ‍full year 2017 company-owned comparable restaurant sales decline of 3.0 pct to 3.5 pct​

* Noodles & Co - sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures of $20.0 million to $22.0 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $457.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noodles & Co - qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.5 pct system-wide, decreased 3.8 pct for co-owned restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: