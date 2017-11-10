FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Noranda's Q3 zinc metal sales falls 52 pct vs last yr
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Noranda's Q3 zinc metal sales falls 52 pct vs last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍revenues of $94.8 million versus $153.4​ million

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍zinc metal sales in Q3 2017 were 33,395 tonnes, down 52 percent from 69,662 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍zinc metal production decreased 50 percent to 33,802 tonnes from 67,815 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍ Fund has deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.